



A popular farmers market opened Saturday in Harford County amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Though Gov. Larry Hogan has had many businesses close, the market is considered essential, but has to operate within the governor’s guidelines.

A Harford County parking lot, which is usually bustling with customers, now has socially distanced spaced lines at the few booths that are open.

“A little bit different today, not a lot of stands open, but a fair number of people keeping an eye on the social distancing,” a customer told WJZ.

The farmers marker in Bel Air attracts hundreds of families most spring weekends.

“A lot more vendors, a lot of dogs, it’s just nice even when it is packed like that. We know we are supporting local business, so I appreciate that,” another customer said.

Supporting these businesses, to Hillary Tayson, is like a trip to the grocery store.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

“You go to the grocery store to get your essential food products like produce and fruit, meat and cheese, and all of that is available here at the farmers market,” Tayson said.

And for Stacey Davis’ family, the products offered here is educational for her kids who are stuck at home and anxious to get back to learning

“The kids are confused and angry and they want to get back to school and their friends,” Davis said.

Many people made their way around the market with a mask, respecting the CDC’s suggestion.

Harford County tells WJZ the market is on their property, but owned by a private entity, and Gov. Hogan has granted them permission to do business.

Customers said vendors were following guidelines and wearing masks to conduct businesses, while working to slow the spread of COVID-19.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.