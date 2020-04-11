Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Red’s Smokehouse is working to give back to healthcare employees working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — Red’s Smokehouse is working to give back to healthcare employees working on the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic.
Red’s Smokehouse provided free food to hospital workers at the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air on Saturday.
They posted on Facebook:
“Today we are here at Upper Chesapeake Hospital celebrating and serving those who serve our communities. Thank you for all you do. Stay Strong, Stay Healthy, Stay Hopeful.”
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
There was a long line of employees in the Upper Chesapeake parking lot who lined up to get some of the good eats.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.