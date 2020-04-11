BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was fatally stabbed and another man was injured in a shooting overnight Saturday in Baltimore.
Around 12:20 a.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim. There, they found a 21-year-old being treated for a gunshot wound to his stomach.
Investigators believe the man was shot in the 2200 block of Atholgate Lane.
Detectives from the Southwest District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Then around 12:25 a.m., officers were called to the 2200 block of Highview Avenue for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a man with at least one stab wound to his body. He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. You can also text tips to 443-902-4824.