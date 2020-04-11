Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo in Baltimore is closed to the public during the coronavirus pandemic, but they are still caring for the animals and sharing photos and videos from the zoo.
On Saturday morning, they shared a sweet video of a baby chimp trying to stand.
“Under the watchful eye of mom Raven, 3-month-old baby chimp Violet is testing out standing on her wobbly lil’ legs!” the zoo posted.
In addition to the updates, the zoo offers a number of live streams, where you can watch the animals from the comfort of your home.
You can watch those streams here.