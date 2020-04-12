CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 8,000 cases in Maryland, 235 deaths reported
WHEATON, Md. (WJZ) — Two people have been arrested for allegedly setting several small fires at a religious facility in Wheaton, officials said Sunday.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said firefighters responded to a fire alarm in the 11800 block of Claridge Road on Wednesday. When they arrived, the firefighters found several small fires that were deemed suspicious in nature.

Investigators later said the fires were the result of arson.

Two people, Andrew Costas, 28, and Rebecca Matathias, 25, have since been arrested in the incident, the spokesperson said. Both are charged with arson, malicious destruction of property and defacing religious property, among other charges.

Officials did not name the religious institution where the fires were set, but online records show the only facilities in that block are the St. Catherine Labouré Catholic Church and the neighboring Avalon School For Boys, a Catholic day school.

Costas was also arrested last week in the vandalism of the Tikvat Israel Congregation synagogue in Rockville on March 28.

A mugshot of Matathias was not immediately available Sunday night.

