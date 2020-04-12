



Maryland has released data on COVID-19 patients by ZIP code, and the top area is in northwest Baltimore City.

21215 has the largest concentration of cases at 137.

Three of the highest ZIP codes are in Silver Spring: 20904 with 132, 20906 with 126 cases and 20902 with 125 cases.

Rounding out the top five ZIP codes is 20744 in Fort Washington, Maryland with 122 cases.

The state recently released racial data on COVID-19 patients for the first time, and said they had been working on compiling ZIP code data as well.

Right alongside the work to put up the racial data, the @MDHealthDept team was moving to compile the ZIP code data. @MDMEMA has done a great job building out the dashboard map. You'll be able to hover over a zip code and see the case count. — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) April 12, 2020

There are now over 8,000 cases of the virus in Maryland, according to numbers released Sunday morning. 235 people have died.

Maryland Delegate Nick Mosby had been calling for the state to release racial and ZIP code data, he and 80 other legislators had written a letter to the governor earlier this month.

“Racial health disparities and discrimination produce persistent negative outcomes on poor communities of color,” the letter read from seventy-nine other members of the Maryland House of Delegates.

Baltimore City released its ZIP code data last week, and

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.