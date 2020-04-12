BROOKLYN, New York (WJZ) — Numerous packages of enoki mushrooms sold at stores in Maryland, Virginia and New York are being recalled over listeria concerns.
H&C Food, Inc. of Brooklyn, New York, is recalling the mushrooms, which were imported from Green Co. in Korea. The 7.5-ounce packages being recalled were distributed to Great Wall Supermarket stores between February 15 and March 5.
The mushrooms have the potential to be contaminated with listeria, which can cause serious or deadly infections in children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.
Anyone who purchased the items should return them for a full refund.
No illnesses have been tied to the mushrooms sold at Great Wall Supermarkets, but a related listeria outbreak tied to enoki mushrooms has led to at least four deaths and 30 hospitalizations, including two in Maryland, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.