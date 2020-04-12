Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 41-year-old man was shot in the arm and the back in west Baltimore late Saturday night.
Officers were on patrol at around 10:36 p.m. when they heard gunshots coming from the 100 block of N. Gilmor Street.
They investigated and found the man with a gunshot wound to his arm and back. He was taken to an area hospital to be treated.
Detectives from the Western District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.