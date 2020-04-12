Coronavirus Latest: Hogan Declares Easter Bunny 'Essential Worker' In MarylandAt a press conference Friday afternoon, Hogan proclaimed the Easter Bunny an "essential worker."

Bob Evans, Bertucci's And Other Restaurants Offering Easter Meals For TakeoutThe Easter holiday will be spent at home this year. So, restaurants are offering families the option for delivery, takeout or pickup of their Easter meal.

Easy Easter Recipe Ideas for A Low-Stress, If Coronavirus Altered, Sunday DinnerCheck out these easy recipes for your Easter Sunday dinner.

Matzo Crack Is Peak Passover: But What Is It?Matzo crack is a Passover revelation the entire family will devour. It’s simple to make with endless recipe combinations via pantry ingredients you probably have on hand.

Quarantine Kitchen: See What The Pros Are Cooking During Coronavirus Social DistancingSee what the pros are cooking while safely social distancing at home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Truly Man's Best Friend: 'Wino Dog' Delivers Wine To Customers At Maryland WineryBecause customers aren't allowed to come into the winery, 11-year-old boxer Soda is now delivering wine to thirsty customers.