BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory has been issued for the area until 6 p.m. Monday night.
#BalWx Wind Advisory issued April 12 at 12:35PM EDT until April 13 at 6:00PM EDT by NWS for #Baltimore City https://t.co/rBsTbxCh3r
— Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) April 12, 2020
The National Weather Service warns that damaging winds could cause tree limbs to be blown down and a few power outages may occur.
Baltimore OEM tweeted out a notice about the advisory at 12:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon for Baltimore City.
However, the NWS said that portions of DC, central, north central, northern and southern Maryland could be affected and some parts of Virginia.
NWS said the wind advisory will go into effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.