CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Over 8,000 cases in Maryland, 235 deaths reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Masters The 2019 Masters
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWJZ Sunday News @ 6:30PM
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers, Weather, Wind Advisory


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A wind advisory has been issued for the area until 6 p.m. Monday night.

The National Weather Service warns that damaging winds could cause tree limbs to be blown down and a few power outages may occur.

Baltimore OEM tweeted out a notice about the advisory at 12:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon for Baltimore City.

However, the NWS said that portions of DC, central, north central, northern and southern Maryland could be affected and some parts of Virginia.

NWS said the wind advisory will go into effect from 4 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.

Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.

Comments

Leave a Reply