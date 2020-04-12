SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A Maryland man who was reported missing more than two months ago was found dead in Washington County Sunday afternoon, state police said.
A person reported finding a decomposing body around 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the 12000 block of Pleasant Valley Road in Smithsburg, officials said. Investigators later identified the body as 71-year-old Stephen Geer.
Geer had been reported missing from his home in the 23500 block of Foxville Road, roughly 1.5 miles from where his body was found, on February 11. At the time, police said he had last been seen around 12:30 p.m. that day at the nearby rod and gun club.
State Police Searching For Missing 71-Year-Old Man Stephen Geer Last Seen In Hagerstown
Police said his body was found along a power line clearing a half-mile from the road.
Geer’s body will be taken to the medical examiner’s office in Baltimore for examination.
Anyone with information about Geer’s death is asked to call police at 301-766-3800.