



Cecil County reported its second coronavirus-related death Monday. According to officials, the patient was a man in his 80s who was a resident at Calvert Manor Healthcare Center.

The patient had underlying conditions. Over the weekend, local officials requested for Gov. Larry Hogan’s strike teams to come to Calvert Manor in Elkton after several cases of COVID-19 were reported. The outbreak is among both residents and staff.

State Strike Team Deployed After More COVID-19 Cases Confirmed At Calvert Manor Healthcare Center

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of the patient,” said County Executive Alan McCarthy. “Now more than ever, we must come together as a community to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and protect our county’s most vulnerable residents. Please follow the Governor’s orders and stay home. Only go out when it is essential and wear a cloth mask if you do.”

The strike team from the Maryland National Guard was dispatched to Calvert Manor on Saturday. They found that the nursing home is taking correct steps to contain the outbreak.

“The strike team commended the staff of Calvert Manor for their tireless efforts to protect their patients and control the spread of infection. I visited the facility with the strike team on Saturday and personally witnessed the diligence of Calvert’s staff in caring for their patients. I am grateful for their dedication to their residents,” said Health Officer Lauren Levy.

More than 130 Maryland nursing homes have reported cases or clusters of COVID-19 cases.

For additional information on COVID-19, visit the Cecil County Health Department’s web page at cecilcountyhealth.org/coronavirus or call the Health Department’s COVID-19 call center at 410-996-1005 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, with any questions.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.