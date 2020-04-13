CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 9K cases in Maryland, 262 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A meal site being run by Baltimore City Public Schools will reopen Tuesday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

Officials closed the City Neighbors Hamilton site last week after an employee working at it tested positive for COVID-19. The school district did not provide an update Monday as to the employee’s condition.

The location was cleaned and sanitized prior to reopening.

For a list of all of the school system’s meal sites, click here.

