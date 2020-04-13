Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A meal site being run by Baltimore City Public Schools will reopen Tuesday after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials closed the City Neighbors Hamilton site last week after an employee working at it tested positive for COVID-19. The school district did not provide an update Monday as to the employee’s condition.
The location was cleaned and sanitized prior to reopening.
For a list of all of the school system’s meal sites, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.