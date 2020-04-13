BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore police sergeant seen on video allegedly coughing on residents has been removed from his post and reassigned, pending an internal investigation.
Baltimore Police confirmed the removal Monday, nearly a week after the video went viral.
In the video posted to Murder Ink Baltimore’s Instagram, you see an officer walking through a housing complex.
A woman filming says, “Hey officer friendly with the cherry cheeks.”
The sergeant then begins to cough without covering his mouth, alarming residents nearby.
City leaders condemned the act, with Baltimore City Council President saying that the coronavirus is “not a joke” and this behavior is “beyond unacceptable,”
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 315 employees of the police department have been quarantined due to exposure to the coronavirus. The Southwest Baltimore Police Station was temporarily shut down earlier in April, after a police officer tested positive at the location.
