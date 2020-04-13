BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite reminders to maintain social distancing throughout the city, some Baltimore residents have still been using city parks and playgrounds, Mayor Young said Monday.
So, starting Monday, the Baltimore City Department of Recreation and Parks will begin securing playgrounds and exercise equipment at all Baltimore City parks, at the mayor’s request.
“After seeing people use this equipment despite the need to practice social distancing while in public, I asked Executive Director Reginald Moore to secure these locations,” Mayor Young said. “Our staff will continue to make every effort to ensure residents can stay fit and active.”
Last week, BCRP launched “alternative recreation options” through is Virtual Rec Center, which gives at-home workouts, art and nature projects, STEM lessons and outdoor activities including bird watching and gardening.
BCRP maintains 145 playgrounds citywide, and will now secure all playground and exercise equipment to discourage people from ignoring social distancing measures by congregating.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.