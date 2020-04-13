



There are nearly 9,000 cases of coronavirus in Maryland, according to new data released Monday morning.

According to the state health department, there are 8,936 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 262 people have died from the virus. Of the 1,975 patients hospitals, 603 have been released from isolation.

More than 4,800 women in the state have coronavirus and 117 have died. For men, there are more than 4,100 cases and 145 men have died.

African Americans continue to have the highest number of patients with more than 3,200 cases, followed by Caucasians with 2,300 cases.

There were also nearly 43,000 people who tested negative for coronavirus.

Maryland released zip code data Sunday to show where the largest concentrations of COVID-19 cases are in the state.

Overall, Prince George’s County has the largest number of cases in the state with more than 2,200 cases. However, when looking by zip code, the largest number of cases (153) are actually in the 21215 zip code, which accounts for parts of northeast Baltimore, Pikesville and Lochearn.

That is followed by 143 cases reported in the 20706 zip code, which is actually the Lanham, Mitchellville area of Prince George’s County.

Three ZIP codes are in the Silver Spring area of Montgomery County are next: 20906 with 137, 20904 with 137 cases and 20902 with 135 cases. Look up your zip code here.

UPDATE: The @MDHealthDept is now reporting 8,936 confirmed cases of #COVIDー19 in Maryland. We have added 711 cases since yesterday. Negative tests: 42,815

Number of deaths: 262

Hospitalizations: 1,975 ever hospitalized

Number of deaths: 262

Hospitalizations: 1,975 ever hospitalized

Released from isolation: 603

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany – 15

Anne Arundel – 724 (29)

Baltimore City – 873 (26)

Baltimore County – 1,361 (31)

Calvert – 94 (1)

Caroline – 21

Carroll – 250 (28)

Cecil – 83 (1)

Charles – 274 (10)

Dorchester – 12 (1)

Frederick – 417 (12)

Garrett – 4

Harford – 124

Howard – 386 (8)

Kent – 11

Montgomery – 1,756 (48)

Prince George’s – 2,205 (63)

Queen Anne’s – 19

St. Mary’s – 95 (1)

Somerset – 6

Talbot – 16 (1)

Washington – 93 (1)

Wicomico – 58 (1)

Worcester – 21

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 63

10-19: 190

20-29: 970 (1)

30-39: 1,511 (9)

40-49: 1,637 (5)

50-59: 1,801 (26)

60-69: 1,317 (58)

70-79: 877 (73)

80+: 570 (90)

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African American: 3,202 (104)

Asian: 190 (8)

White: 2,305 (83)

Other: 861 (12)

Data Not Available: 1,667 (28)

