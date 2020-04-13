MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WJZ) — Two dozen people have now died after contracting the coronavirus at the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy, officials said Monday.
In total, 81 residents and 36 staff members have tested positive for the virus. Fourteen of the employees who tested positive for COVID-19 live in Carroll County while the others live elsewhere, officials said.
At the Carroll Lutheran Village nursing home, 29 residents and seven staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. One death has been reported at that facility.
The latest numbers from the county’s health department show the number of cases in the county has reached 250. Thirty deaths have been reported in Carroll County.
County-wide, 14 people have been hospitalized due to the coronavirus and 21 have been released from isolation, officials said.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.