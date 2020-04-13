BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two more Maryland Transit Administration bus operators have tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency said Monday.
Both affected drivers worked in the Bush Bus Division, an MTA spokesperson said. Both have been self-quarantined since April 7.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
“We will continue to support the employees with any resources we have available while they remain in quarantine,” MTA said in a statement. “Contact tracing is underway to determine others the individuals may have been in prolonged and close contact with, and they will be instructed to self-quarantine due to potential exposure.”
The agency is disinfecting the division twice daily to prevent the virus from spreading.
The MTA said there would be further reductions in service starting Tuesday.
“Local Bus service will operate on a base Saturday schedule with enhanced service on select routes to maintain access for essential workers and healthcare personnel to facilities including hospitals, food distribution sites and designated supply chain employers such as Amazon, FedEx and UPS,” the agency wrote in a statement.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.