CORONAVIRUS IN MD:Nearly 9K cases in Maryland, 262 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — State officials have released zip code data show concentrations of coronavirus cases in Maryland. The data was available starting Sunday.

WJZ went through the list of zip codes and identified the top 20 neighborhoods listed Monday, April 13. The list is from most to least cases and the numbers can change daily.

We are actively working to identify every zip code and will add the information throughout the day. In the meantime, you can look up your zipcode here.

  • Baltimore, Pikeville, Lochearn (Baltimore City/County): 21215 – 153 Cases
  • Lanham, Mitchellville (Prince George’s County): 20706 – 143 Cases
  • Colesville, White Oak (Montgomery County): 20904 – 137 Cases
  • Silver Spring, Kemp Hill, Wheaton-Glenmont, North Kensington (Montgomery County): 20902 – 135 Cases
  • Aspen Hill, Colesville, Leisure World (Montgomery County: 20906 – 134 Cases
  • Fort Washington (Prince George’s County): 20744 – 132 Cases
  • Upper Marlboro, Queen Land, Brock Hall (Prince George’s County): 20772 – 124 Cases
  • Largo, Woodmore, Lake Arbor, Queen Anne Estates (Prince George’s County): 20774 – 120 Cases
  • Baltimore, Parkville, Overlea, Perry Hall, Carney (Baltimore City/County): 21234 – 118 Cases
  • District Heights, Forestville, Walker Mill, Suitland-Silver Hill (Prince George’s County): 20747 – 115 Cases
  • Clinton, Joint Base Andrews, Accokeek (Prince George’s County): 20735 – 112 Cases
  • Baltimore, Milford Mill, Randallstown (Baltimore County): 21208 – 106 Cases
  • Frederick, Ballenger Creek (Frederick County): 21703 – 106 Cases
  • Cheverly, Greater Landover (Prince George’s County): 20785 – 103 Cases
  • Mt. Airy, Atkins Acres, Unionville (Carroll/Frederick Counties): 21771 – 103 Cases
  • Hyattsville, College Park, Beltsville (Prince George’s County): 20783 – 102 Cases
  • Randallstown, Owings Mills (Baltimore County): 21133 – 101 Cases
  • Capitol Heights, Seat Pleasant (Prince George’s County): 20743 – 97 Cases
  • Baltimore, Overlea, Rosedale (Baltimore City/County): 21206 – 96 Cases
  • Frederick, Linganore-Bartonsville, Libertytown (Frederick County): 21701 – 95 Cases

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

 

 

