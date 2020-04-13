



BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Normally, Double T Diner’s Katarina Lagadinos is hard at work prepping in the kitchen for her regulars: the people she’s grown accustomed to seeing every day.

But on Monday, she’s doing it for a different set of friends.

Double T and Yia Yia’s Bakery, related through a family connection, boxed up meals to go to Johns Hopkins Hospital.

Lagadinos wore a mask while speaking but her voice was filled with enthusiasm.

“We come from a big Greek family. We always love to give,” she said. “We love to give back to the community. That’s how we stay alive.”

They said it’s the least they can do for the people who are keeping people alive here in Baltimore. Sandwiches, chips, and soups are included. It’s all of the good comfort food on a rainy day for the heroes.

Lagadinos said she cannot stress enough the amount of sacrifice healthcare workers display every day.

“These guys are out on the front lines. They’re putting their lives at risk to keep everybody else healthy and safe.”

After loading up in White Marsh, they were ready for the trip, heading along on Route 40 and quick trip on I-95. Then it was time for delivery.

“Any meals they can get from outside, I think it’s good for anyone in the restaurant industry to give back,” Lagadinos says.

It’s another reminder not all heroes wear capes. They also wear gloves and masks, and in this case, if you help the heroes, then you’re automatically on the good side too which makes them heroes too.

