BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had been spending his offseason like many NFL players prior to the coronavirus pandemic shutting down much of life throughout the U.S. Jackson was training with teammates and friends, accepting his various awards, and generally getting ready for the upcoming season.
One additional item that was on Jackson’s agenda? A new tattoo.
Florida based tattoo artist @ace_no_buggy posted a photo of the work that Jackson had done on Sunday. It’s an incredible piece of artwork.
View this post on Instagram
Right before this quarantine I got the chance to link with the young south Florida legend himself @new_era8 mr MVP to get started on creating a monster piece we got a lot more in store for his story when it comes to the ink but we had to start it off with FAITH FAMILY AND FOOTBALL before anything else meeting this young man was definitely refreshing cause I can only name a handful of authentic ppl in the sports world and I’m happy most of my clients have been them like I said this piece was just the start and once this quarantine is over we getting right back in the lab but here’s your sneak peak #documentary coming soon but honestly I can see why jit might really be the new face of the nfl keep it up my boi 💪🏾 #nfl #explore #freehand #truss #truzz #zshit #bigz #954 #305 #561 #soflo #newera #coveruptheworldtour
The tattoo prominently features three of the most prominent things in the young quarterback’s life: Faith, Family and Football. Those with a keen eye will notice that the words are surrounded by what appear to be purple feathers, which would seem to indicate Jackson doesn’t plan on leaving the Ravens anytime soon.
The artist says this was just the start of a larger piece that Jackson wanted to have done, but they had to stop working for now due to the coronavirus pandemic forcing isolation and stay at home orders.