BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland Delegate Nick Mosby said he appreciates Gov. Hogan releasing some of the COVID-19 case data by race and ZIP code, but that it is still not enough.
The state delegate had been calling on the governor and his administration to release all ZIP code and race data on patients, sending a letter with other legislators earlier last week.
He says he wants the state to release the data on the number of individuals who test negative for COVID-19, number of hospitalizations and deaths by ZIP code.
“Without this ZIP code data, it is difficult to ascertain who is getting access to testing and accessible health care to effectively and efficiently protect all Marylanders,” Mosby said.
The governor released race data last week and ZIP code data on the number of cases in each area on Sunday.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.