Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A familiar part of the Baltimore skyline for boaters heading into the Inner Harbor was damaged Monday due to severe storms.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A familiar part of the Baltimore skyline for boaters heading into the Inner Harbor was damaged Monday due to severe storms.
The Archdiocese of Baltimore said the cross atop the steeple at St. Mary, Star of the Sea Church in south Baltimore was damaged during the storms.
Maryland Weather: Trees Down, Flooding Reported After Storms Move Through
The church’s pastor, Fr. Josh Laws, said there was no structural damage at the church.
A crane is on the way to remove the cross, which was lit up in blue nightly. It will be repaired, church officials said.
Stay up-to-date with the latest forecast by downloading the WJZ weather app.