



With severe weather expected in the region, Maryland forecasters are warning that where could be flooding in low-lying areas.

That’s why in Fells Point, city officials have opened up the parking garages that normally cost money, so that residents can move their cars in case the low-lying area floods.

Fells Point residents who have their vehicles parked in areas prone to flooding are strongly encouraged to relocate their cars as soon as possible.

The Fleet and Eden Garage (501 S. Eden Street) will be open from 6:00 p.m. Sunday (April 12, 2020) until 6:00 p.m. Monday (April 13, 2020) so that residents can park their cars in the garage at no charge to avoid possible flooding in the area.

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to the Fleet and Eden garage as soon as possible. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis and vehicles must be moved out of the garage by 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13 to avoid any fees.

A drenched #FellsPoint could see flooding this morning when strong storms whip through. The City has opened it’s garage at Fleet & Eden for free parking to get some cars off flood prone streets. pic.twitter.com/ruhmPGhES5 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 13, 2020

The city’s Department of Transportation is bringing in additional crews to respond if needed.

Motorists should be on the lookout for malfunctioning traffic lights that may be flashing or not in operation. If you come across an intersection with this type of light, treat it as a four-way stop.

Residents are also advised not to walk or drive through flooded areas.

Throughout the day on Monday, residents are encouraged to tune into the local news media for weather updates. For more information on how to prepare for inclement weather, Click here to visit the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management’s website.

If it is essential you travel, stay alert for downed tree branches and other debris in roadways. Use extra caution when daylight is not present and visibility is reduced. #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/ZL60Cv3DLZ — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 13, 2020

