



Numerous trees are down and flooding is being reported after multiple lines of severe storms moved through Maryland Monday.

As of 4 p.m., thousands of Marylanders were without power due to the storms. Low-lying parts of Baltimore were experiencing flooding.

Massive tree down in reisterstown off Gent rd. Neighbors say it fell down around 12:30 and brought down a wire with it @wjz pic.twitter.com/dOI7Chnift — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) April 13, 2020

Earlier in the day, Baltimore city officials urged Fells Point, Hampden and Mount Washington area residents and others to move their cars to area parking garages if they were parked in low-lying areas. The mayor’s office told WJZ Monday morning the tide was coming in faster than expected.

There are areal flood warnings in effect in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel County, Howard County and Baltimore County until 8 p.m. There is also a flood warning for small streams in central Harford and central Baltimore County until 6:45 p.m.

Areal Flood Warning for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard and Baltimore City in MD until 8:00pm Monday. @wjz #mdwx — Chelsea Ingram (@ChelseaWeather) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, a coastal flood warning is in effect for Baltimore, Baltimore County and Harford County until 9 p.m. Anne Arundel County is under a coastal flood advisory until 10 p.m.

The low-lying areas in Baltimore include areas near the Harbor and other waterways like near Thames St. in Fells Point, areas near Smith Ave and Falls Road, and the Clipper Mill Business Park.

Fells Point residents who have their vehicles parked in areas prone to flooding are strongly encouraged to relocate their cars as soon as possible.

The Fleet and Eden Garage (501 S. Eden Street) will be open from 6:00 p.m. Sunday (April 12, 2020) until 6:00 p.m. Monday (April 13, 2020) so that residents can park their cars in the garage at no charge to avoid possible flooding in the area.

Residents should move their cars to higher ground as soon as possible and secure all outside furniture and trash cans. Due to potential flooding in low-lying areas, the Department of Transportation recommends that residents with cars near the waterfront move them inland. — Baltimore OEM (@BaltimoreOEM) April 13, 2020

Residents are encouraged to move their vehicles to the Fleet and Eden garage as soon as possible. Space is limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis and vehicles must be moved out of the garage by 6:00 p.m. on Monday, April 13 to avoid any fees.

A drenched #FellsPoint could see flooding this morning when strong storms whip through. The City has opened it’s garage at Fleet & Eden for free parking to get some cars off flood prone streets. pic.twitter.com/ruhmPGhES5 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) April 13, 2020

The city’s Department of Transportation is bringing in additional crews to respond if needed.

Motorists should be on the lookout for malfunctioning traffic lights that may be flashing or not in operation. If you come across an intersection with this type of light, treat it as a four-way stop.

Residents are also advised not to walk or drive through flooded areas.

Throughout the day on Monday, residents are encouraged to tune into the local news media for weather updates. For more information on how to prepare for inclement weather, Click here to visit the Mayor’s Office of Emergency Management’s website.

If it is essential you travel, stay alert for downed tree branches and other debris in roadways. Use extra caution when daylight is not present and visibility is reduced. #MDOTsafety pic.twitter.com/ZL60Cv3DLZ — MDTA (@TheMDTA) April 13, 2020

