BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms packing strong winds and heavy rain moved across Maryland Monday, leaving thousands without power and numerous trees down.
Multiple lines of strong and severe thunderstorms hit Maryland Monday morning and Monday afternoon.
In their wake, BGE reports nearly 6,400 customers are without power as of 3:40 p.m. Nearly half of the outages are in Baltimore, while another 1,100 are in Prince George’s County and more than 900 are in Howard County.
On its website, BGE said it has crews working to restore power. Customers are asked to report outages or downed wires online or by phone at 877-778-2222.
A tornado watch formerly in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties, as well as Baltimore City until 6 p.m. has been canceled for all but Cecil County.
