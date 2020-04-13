BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Severe storms packing strong winds and heavy rain moved across Maryland Monday, leaving thousands without power and numerous trees down.
Multiple lines of strong and severe thunderstorms hit Maryland Monday morning and Monday afternoon.
In their wake, BGE reported nearly 6,400 customers were without power as of 3:40 p.m. By 5:30, that number had dropped to around 4,100.
On its website, BGE said it has crews working to restore power. Customers are asked to report outages or downed wires online or by phone at 877-778-2222.
A tornado watch formerly in effect for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Cecil, Charles, Harford, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and St. Mary’s counties, as well as Baltimore City until 6 p.m. has been canceled for all but Cecil County.
