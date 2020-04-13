Comments
FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Yamileth Flores was reported missing Sunday. She was last seen in the area of the 1300 block of Peachtree Court in Frederick on Saturday.
She is 5-foot tall and 110 pounds. She has brown hair or black hair and may be in the Hillcrest area.
The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about Ms. Flores’ whereabouts to contact Detective Tyler Deatrich at 240-549-4541. Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.