PASADENA, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects who allegedly stole and then abandoned a car with a nine-month-old baby inside over the weekend.
Officers responded to a Royal Farms on Mountain Road at around 1:20 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an abduction. A woman said she had left her vehicle running with her nine-month-old child in the back seat.
Two suspects, described as white men, got inside and drove away with the infant in the back of the car. The vehicle and the baby were both found abandoned in the 2400 block of Washington Boulevard in Baltimore City shortly after.
The child was not injured, police said.
Detectives have identified one of the suspects, Patrick Thomas Craig, seen on the left, and there is an warrant out for his arrest. The second suspect hasn’t been identified yet, but he was seen wearing a surgical mask.
Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Anyone with any information is asked to call the TipLine at 410-222-4700.