BROOKLYN PARK, MD. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County are searching for two men who allegedly robbed a Little Caesars in Brooklyn Park.
Officers responded to an armed robbery at a Little Caesars on Ritchie Highway in Brooklyn Park at around 12:45 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Two men went into the pizza restaurant, displayed an airsoft/BB gun and demanded cash from the register. They also demanded and took personal property from the cashier, which the cashier gave to them.
They fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, police said. Officers searched the area but couldn’t find the vehicle or the suspects.
Police said the suspects are both described as white men between 18 and 25 years old.
Robbery detectives are investigating and asking anyone with information to call 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700