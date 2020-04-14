BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people were shot in two separate shootings in Baltimore Monday night.
Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Police believe he was shot in the 2000 block of a West Fayette Street. He’s listed in stable condition.
Western District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Officers responded to an area hospital around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe the man was shot in the 600 block of South Smallwood Street. He’s in stable condition.
Southwest District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.