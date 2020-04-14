WHITE HALL, MD. (WJZ) — A local health care worker in Baltimore County is looking for two “wonderful people” who gave her and other frontline workers a big thank you for working throughout the coronavirus pandemic.
Samantha Barbarino is a radiation therapist at GBMC in the radiation oncology department. She said in an email to WJZ that on her way to work she takes back roads to get to the I-83 south exit, and one day saw two people waving the American flag with signs saying thank you on them.
Barbarino said she honked to say thank you to them, and that the signs brought tears to her eyes and goosebumps to her body when she saw them for the first time.
She said now she’s finding herself looking for them, so now WJZ is helping Barbarino in her search to say thank you!
Is this you, or do you know these kind people?
“I hope they know how special they are and I can’t thank them enough for making me feel special,” Barbarino said in the email.
IT would be helpful to blow up the picture a bit