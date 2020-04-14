



A newly submitted Fiscal Year 2021 budget for Baltimore County is set to prioritize education, neighborhood safety and keep government services in tact, for $3.9 billion.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. submitted the budget on Tuesday to the County Council, it reflects an approximately $40 million write-down from earlier revenue estimates according to the county, a side effect from the growing coronavirus pandemic.

“This is not the budget I hoped to present, but it is the one that meets the moment. We are laser-focused on responding to the immediate needs of this crisis even as we prepare our County for the long-term economic recovery.” Olszewski said. “We will get through this together, continuing to build toward our vision for a better Baltimore County for us all.”

The proposed education budget is more than $2 billion, county government officials said, with the proposed Baltimore County Public Schools budget at nearly $36 million above FY20 funding levels and $20 million over Maintenance of Effort, providing a one percent cost-of-living increase for all BCPS employees starting July 1.

It also is proposing more than $1 million to spend on hiring more school counselors and staff to address mental health for students, and funding for tech and early college high school programs for Dundalk High School and Woodlawn High School respectively.

There are also funds being proposed to be set aside for a real time crime center in the county, firefighter gear and Police Athletic League Center funding through the Department of Recreation and Parks.

A two percent cost-of-living increase for all County employees is included in the budget as well, which would increase on June 30. It also provides funds for a Towson Circulator pilot program, funding to resume glass recycling and adds $1 million to support volunteer fire companies.

And for those who love parks- it would provide new funding for buying land for new parks and a more “equitable distribution of park and recreational infrastructure,”

The County Council is scheduled to vote on the budget on May 21. Read the full budget statement here.