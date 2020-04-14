BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four people were shot in four separate shootings in Baltimore Monday, police said.

The first shooting happened Monday afternoon. Officers were called to an area hospital for a walk-in shooting victim around 2:40 p.m.

An investigation showed the 35-year-old man was approached by a man wearing a ski mask in the 100 block of South Calverton Street when the man in the mask shot him in the shoulder.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Three more shootings happened Monday night.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an area hospital for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There, they found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the buttocks. Police believe he was shot in the 2000 block of West Fayette Street. He’s listed in stable condition.

Around the same time, officers were called to the 700 block of North Appleton Street for a report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Western District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Officers responded to an area hospital around 8:50 p.m. for a report of a walk-in shooting victim. There they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg. Police believe the man was shot in the 600 block of South Smallwood Street. He’s in stable condition.

Southwest District shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.