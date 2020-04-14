Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A bomb squad was called to an area in southwest Baltimore after a grenade was found on the street between two parked cars earlier Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore Police said they got a call at around 1:45 p.m. for a possible grenade found on the road at the 2500 block of Ashton Street.
When police arrived, they did find a grenade, but a hole had been drilled in the bottom and the contents were emptied. They added the cap and spoon were missing.
The bomb squad was called and they safely retrieved the grenade and took it back to their facility to destroy it.