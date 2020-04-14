



For the thousands of people who’ve tested positive for coronavirus, many have are getting better, but they are still fighting lingering effects.

On March 15, when Maryland only had 37 confirmed cases of coronavirus, Cara Ober started to feel a change.

“The first day I had a fever of a 102,” Ober said. “I called my doctor and said can I get tested and he said no.”

At the time, Ober only had one symptom and tests were scare, but the country was on the verge of an unexpected wave.

Since then, she’s one of almost 10,000 Marylanders who’ve tested positive, and she doesn’t know where she got it.

“There was one day when I felt a little bit better,” Ober said. “The thing that’s very weird about COVID-19 is that one day you think you are on the mend and the very next day you’re worse.”

She ended up in the hospital, doctors were blunt, her lungs looked bad.

When she finally made it out, her worries switched to her husband who was taking care of her, and any family members who came into contact with her.

It appears everyone is now in the clear.

“It’s pretty terrifying,” Ober added. “The fever is pretty intense. I usually don’t get any kind of fever, your body really hurts.”

Ober is back home, but she told WJZ she’s still on the phone with doctors because there are lingering chest issues.

