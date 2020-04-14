



President Donald Trump signed the bipartisan $2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act into law late last month , making money available for individuals, businesses and organizations struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a look at some of the programs the CARES Act, also known as the coronavirus stimulus package, will fund in Maryland.

AIRPORTS

Airports across the country will get $10 billion in relief amid the pandemic. In Maryland, 18 airports will get a total of $107,731,471.

Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport will get $87.6 million under the program.

COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES

Private and public colleges in Maryland will share $170 million to aid their responses to the pandemic. Roughly half of the money each school gets will go to students facing emergency expenses due to COVID-19.

The University of Maryland College Park will get the largest share of the money.

HOSPITALS AND HEALTH CARE FACILITIES

Maryland hospitals and health care providers will get nearly $750 million to bolster their responses to COVID-19. Congress allocated $100 billion to the program nationwide; the $750 million Maryland got was part of the initial wave of awards totaling $30 billion.

Roughly $400 million of the funds will go to Maryland hospitals while $342 million will go to outpatient health care providers.

INDIVIDUALS

Millions of Americans have already gotten or will soon get stimulus checks based on a number of factors, including the number of children they have.

In general, adults will get $1,200 and $500 per child, but there are exceptions.

Officials are also warning of numerous scams related to the stimulus checks.

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is urging the federal government to make sure the stimulus funds go to those in need and aren’t eligible for garnishment by debt collectors.

LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

Local governments in Maryland will share $48,404,965 to deal with economic hardships and housing impacts caused by COVID-19. Nearly $21 million will go to Baltimore.

PUBLIC SAFETY

Maryland public safety agencies will get $6.6 million of the $850 million the Department of Justice has made available to agencies to address coronavirus-related challenges.

The money can be used to cover overtime costs, hire more employees and buy protective equipment and supplies.

SMALL BUSINESSES

The CARES Act created a program called the Paycheck Protection Program that provides $349 billion to small businesses nationwide to help them through the coronavirus pandemic.

Maryland businesses are eligible to apply for forgivable loans through participating banks and credit unions. The loans will be forgiven if a business uses the money to keep its workers on its payroll for eight weeks and to cover expenses like rent and utilities.

The city of Baltimore has also partnered with Goldman Sachs and Lendistry on a multi-million dollar program to help small businesses in the city.

The program hasn’t been without controversy, though; a group of Maryland businesses has started a class-action lawsuit against Bank of America for the bank’s plan to prioritize existing customers when doling out funds through the program. Bank of America has said doing so would speed up the process and get money to businesses faster.

