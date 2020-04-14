CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 9K cases in Maryland, 302 deaths reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Curbside Baltimore, Downtown Partnership, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Downtown Partnership is hoping to help local businesses struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic with the new #CurbsideBaltimore program.

The initiative subsidizes gift card purchases at 25 downtown restaurants and stores. For each $20 gift card, the Downtown Partnership adds $10. That gives you a total of $30 to spend.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The cards are valid only at the participating spots, but more places are expected to be added to this program in the coming weeks.

You can buy your gift cards at curbsidebaltimore.com.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply