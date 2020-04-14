Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Downtown Partnership is hoping to help local businesses struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic with the new #CurbsideBaltimore program.
The initiative subsidizes gift card purchases at 25 downtown restaurants and stores. For each $20 gift card, the Downtown Partnership adds $10. That gives you a total of $30 to spend.
The cards are valid only at the participating spots, but more places are expected to be added to this program in the coming weeks.
You can buy your gift cards at curbsidebaltimore.com.
