TIMONIUM, Md. (WJZ) — Four recently-admitted residents at a Baltimore County nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.
All four people were admitted to Stella Maris in Timonium, a spokesperson for the facility said. They were all admitted “directly into a dedicated COVID-19 unit, which is separate from the rest of the building and has a dedicated staff of healthcare professionals,” the facility said in a statement.
The spokesperson did not provide further updates citing a policy to not discuss specific patients, but WJZ has learned all four are Jesuit priests from the Philadelphia area.
Nursing homes have been hit especially hard in Maryland and elsewhere; 24 residents of the Pleasant View Nursing Home in Mount Airy have died and dozens more residents and staff members have tested positive.
There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 at 90 or more nursing home and long-term care facilities in the state, health officials said.
The significant spread of the virus within enclosed communities led Gov. Larry Hogan to announce the creation of “strike teams” to bolster facilities’ abilities to respond to the pandemic.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.