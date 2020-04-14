CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 9K cases in Maryland, 302 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is calling on Congress for emergency relief funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.

They were forced to close last month, along with zoos and other non-profit cultural organizations, across the country.

The National Aquarium said it wants to continue its mission for future generations, but that it needs help getting through this unprecedented time.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.

