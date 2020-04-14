Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is calling on Congress for emergency relief funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The National Aquarium is calling on Congress for emergency relief funding amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They were forced to close last month, along with zoos and other non-profit cultural organizations, across the country.
CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- What We Know About Coronavirus In Maryland
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
The National Aquarium said it wants to continue its mission for future generations, but that it needs help getting through this unprecedented time.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.