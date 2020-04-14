CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 9K cases in Maryland, 302 deaths reported
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts will remain closed through June 5 except in certain circumstances, a judge ruled Tuesday.

In an order, chief appeals court judge Mary Ellen Barbera ordered all courts and court offices to stay closed through June 5. Courts have been closed since March 17.

Courts in each county and Baltimore City are ordered to have enough judges to hear emergency matters ranging from bail hearings to domestic violence protective orders and some election law matters.

