Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts will remain closed through June 5 except in certain circumstances, a judge ruled Tuesday.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland courts will remain closed through June 5 except in certain circumstances, a judge ruled Tuesday.
In an order, chief appeals court judge Mary Ellen Barbera ordered all courts and court offices to stay closed through June 5. Courts have been closed since March 17.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- Coronavirus In Maryland: What We Know
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Courts in each county and Baltimore City are ordered to have enough judges to hear emergency matters ranging from bail hearings to domestic violence protective orders and some election law matters.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.