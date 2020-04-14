Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — Many people are going out despite widespread stay-at-home orders amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to new research from the University of Maryland.
An interactive online tool shows only 35 percent of people nationwide are staying at home.
Here in Maryland, research found 39 percent of people, are staying at home.
Researches say the average person has taken two trips, more than a mile from home, since the lockdown began.
The University used location data from cellphones to come up with this tool.
This seems like a misleading survey. If the average person has only taken two trips over the last month (grocery shopping?), then it sounds like the majority of people if not almost all are indeed staying at home.