BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local Baltimore and Washington D.C. are Dunkin’ franchisees announced Tuesday they have donated Dunkin’ packaged coffee, Keurig K-Cup pods and gift cards to eight hospitals throughout the DMV amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dunkin’ has donated a combined 144 pounds of Dunkin’ packaged coffee, 342 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig K-Cup pods and $26,250 in $5 Dunkin’ gift cards amongst the following hospitals.

  1. Children’s National Health System
  2. Holy Cross Hospital Silver Spring
  3. Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
  4. MedStar Washington Hospital Center
  5. The Johns Hopkins Hospital
  6. UM Prince George’s Hospital Center
  7. UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
  8. University of Maryland Medical Center

Dunkin’ said the donations were made in an effort to thank those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

