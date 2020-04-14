Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Local Baltimore and Washington D.C. are Dunkin’ franchisees announced Tuesday they have donated Dunkin’ packaged coffee, Keurig K-Cup pods and gift cards to eight hospitals throughout the DMV amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Dunkin’ has donated a combined 144 pounds of Dunkin’ packaged coffee, 342 boxes of Dunkin’ Keurig K-Cup pods and $26,250 in $5 Dunkin’ gift cards amongst the following hospitals.
- Children’s National Health System
- Holy Cross Hospital Silver Spring
- Johns Hopkins Children’s Center
- MedStar Washington Hospital Center
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- UM Prince George’s Hospital Center
- UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
Dunkin’ said the donations were made in an effort to thank those on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.