CAROLINE COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — During a stormy day on Monday, EF-0 tornado touched down in Caroline County, according to the National Weather Service.
The tornado hit just north of the Baltimore corner in the county at around 3:27 p.m., and then moved northeast for about 4.9 miles then lifted just south of Henderson, Maryland.
No one was injured, but numerous trees were either snapped or uprooted, NWS said.
Winds reached up to 80 miles per hour at the peak of the storm.
Storms raged across Maryland all throughout Monday, tornado warnings and watches were issued over various parts of the state and later canceled.
In Baltimore, major flooding was a threat particularly in Fells Point, where people were asked to move their cars so they wouldn’t be damaged on the street.
BGE said in all 28,000 customers were impacted by Monday’s storms. Power has been restored to all of those customers, according to a report Tuesday morning.