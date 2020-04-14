ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a teenager in connection to a double shooting in Annapolis.
Jariq Downs, 18, of Annapolis, was arrested without incident in the unit block of Admiral Cochrane Drive on Tuesday.
Through investigation, detectives identified Downs as a suspect in an April 8 double shooting in Annapolis.
Police responded to the 1000 block of Monroe Street and the 1100 block of Medgar Evers Street at 7:45 p.m. for reports of two male shooting victims.
When officers arrived, they found the two male shooting victims. Officials said both men sustained non-life threatening injuries.
Downs was charged with two counts of attempted second degree murder and ten other criminal charges related to the crime.
He is being held at the Jennifer Road Detention Center without bond.
Detectives are continuing to investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip.