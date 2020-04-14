TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Kenilworth Farmers Market returns Tuesday, April 14 at The Shops at Kenilworth.
Farmers’ markets have been deemed essential during the coronavirus stay at home order. Vendors are being asked to operate safely and according to state health department guidelines.
Guests and vendors will be asked to practice social distancing and the layout of the market will be adjusted to make sure people are spread out.
“We understand a lot of folks are concerned about safety, with both food and personal health, so we are especially conscious as we move forward with the Market,” explained Cindy Yingling, Manager of Kenilworth Farmers Market. “Measures to ensure the comfort and safety of our patrons and vendors alike will be implemented.”
This one will stay open rain or shine from 3:30 to 6:30 every Tuesday through Nov. 24.
The market will offer locally-harvested fruits and vegetables, fresh eggs, a variety of meats, award-winning cheeses, goats milk soap, artisan spices, mushrooms, microgreens, honey, and assorted honey products, traditionally preserved food, cookies, sweet and savory pastries, local wine, refreshing snow cones, flowers and more.
You can also preorder through most vendors. Full list of vendors here.
“The Kenilworth Farmers Market is an essential opportunity to offer the community with fresh, local produce, and other foods while supporting local farmers and artisans,” said Brian Gibbons, Chairman and CEO of Greenberg Gibbons. “We’re thankful to continue to host this resource at The Shops at Kenilworth.”