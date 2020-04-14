CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 9K cases in Maryland, 302 deaths reported
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Lucky Dog Animal Rescue announced Tuesday it has found forever homes for more than 300 dogs and cats in three weeks during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lucky Dog said it has found homes for more than 100 animals each week for the last three weeks.

Just this past week, Lucky Dog achieved a life-saving milestone, saving over 16,000 animals since their founding in 2009.

To adopt, foster, sponsor or donate to Lucky Dog Animal Rescue, email info@luckydpganimalrescue.org, or click right here.

