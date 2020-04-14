WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Maryland airports are set to receive over $100 million in aid, as part of the CARES Act to give relief during the coronavirus pandemic.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced that 18 of the state’s airports will get $107,731,471 in funding. Nationwide, airports will get $10 billion as part of the $2 trillion CARES Act, also known as the coronavirus stimulus program.
“This $10 billion in emergency resources will help fund the continued operations of our nation’s airports during this crisis and save workers’ jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.
Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport is among the state’s airports to get funding.
The funding is meant to help airports continue operations and replace lost revenue stemming from a lack of travel and other airport business due to the public health emergency, including airport capital expenditures, operating expenses including payroll and utilities, as well as debt payments.
