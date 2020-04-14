Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Tuesday the Maryland National Guard will assist in distribution at meal sites starting Wednesday.
There are currently 18 sites across the community for Grab N Go meals and learning packet distribution for students.
Officials said this will help minimize wait times, ensure academic materials are accessible and that students, families and communities have access to healthy meals.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.