CORONAVIRUS IN MD:More than 9K cases in Maryland, 302 deaths reported
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMNCIS
    9:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    10:00 PMFBI: Most Wanted
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore City Public Schools, Baltimore News, Coronavirus Outbreak In Maryland: WJZ Complete Coverage, COVID-19, Health, Local TV, Maryland National Guard, Maryland News, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Public Schools announced Tuesday the Maryland National Guard will assist in distribution at meal sites starting Wednesday.

There are currently 18 sites across the community for Grab N Go meals and learning packet distribution for students.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Officials said this will help minimize wait times, ensure academic materials are accessible and that students, families and communities have access to healthy meals.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply