TIMONIUM, MD. (WJZ) — The Maryland State Fair & Agricultural Society, Inc. has offered up the Maryland State Fairgrounds Main Gate area for pop-up markets in Baltimore County.
The appointment only meal and resource kit pick up site is Baltimore County Together Pop-Up Markets, where fresh meal kids are provided by local Keany Produce and resource kits will be provided by other local companies.
The charitable campaign was launched by a multiple Baltimore County businesses and charities to help with COVID-19 emergency response efforts, and over the last two weeks have provided more than $25,000 of produce and meals around the county, according to a press release.
All car pick-up appointments will be between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.
Since the service is appointment only, orders must be received by 6 p.m. Wednesday of each week for that Saturday’s market.
Anyone who orders will get their specific appointment time emailed to them after the order is confirmed.
The Fairground Main Gate near the digital sign on 2200 York Road in Timonium is where orders will be picked up.
