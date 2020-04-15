Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in a Baltimore shooting.
According to city police, Tony Graham of the 4900 block of Greenspring Avenue was arrested at a home in Howard County without incident Tuesday.
Graham is charged in the March 27 shooting of a 26-year-old man. The shooting allegedly followed a large fight in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue.
The victim was shot in the right arm and is expected to recover.
Investigators identified Graham as a suspect after speaking with the victim and witnesses as well as reviewing surveillance camera footage.
Graham was charged with first-degree attempted murder. He remains at Central Booking where he’s being held without bail.