BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old man was charged with attempted murder in a Baltimore shooting.

According to city police, Tony Graham of the 4900 block of Greenspring Avenue was arrested at a home in Howard County without incident Tuesday.

Graham is charged in the March 27 shooting of a 26-year-old man. The shooting allegedly followed a large fight in the 5100 block of Park Heights Avenue.

The victim was shot in the right arm and is expected to recover.

Investigators identified Graham as a suspect after speaking with the victim and witnesses as well as reviewing surveillance camera footage.

Tony Graham

Graham was charged with first-degree attempted murder. He remains at Central Booking where he’s being held without bail.

